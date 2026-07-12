West Bengal to hold HPV vaccination camps in girls’ schools to boost cervical cancer protection

“From May 30 this year, the pilot project for vaccination camps to prevent cervical cancer among adolescent girls officially started in West Bengal, with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari inaugurating the programme. From the end of May till July 10, a total of 1,92,940 girls have been vaccinated. However, the pace of vaccination has slowed down in the last two weeks. In this situation, the state government has taken a new decision to speed up the HPV vaccination campaign following high-level discussions. Hence, the decision has been taken to organise cervical cancer vaccination camps within the premises of the girls’ schools,” said a state health department official.