West Bengal to challenge Supreme Court’s TET verdict

The West Bengal government is preparing to challenge a recent Supreme Court ruling which makes the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) mandatory for all in-service primary and upper primary teachers who have more than five years of service remaining, reports WBPay.

The decision is expected to impact nearly one lakh teachers across the state.

In its September judgment in Anjuman Ishaat-e-Taleem Trust v State of Maharashtra, the apex court held that passing the TET is essential not only for new recruits but also for serving teachers in non-minority schools.

Those with less than five years left until retirement are exempted, though they will not be eligible for promotions without clearing the test.

The court has given a two-year window for affected teachers to qualify, failing which they risk compulsory retirement. The ruling aims to ensure uniform teaching standards under the Right to Education Act, but has triggered widespread concern among educators.

State officials and teacher associations argue that many long-serving teachers were appointed before the TET requirement existed, making the mandate retrospective and potentially disruptive.

The West Bengal government is expected to move a review petition in the Supreme Court, citing concerns over job security, administrative strain, and possible classroom shortages if large numbers of teachers fail to qualify within the deadline.