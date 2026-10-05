West Bengal sets eight-month timeline to fill 14,454 public service posts

Kolkata, Oct 5 (IANS): The West Bengal Cabinet, at a meeting on Monday, cleared 14,454 new recruitments for different state government departments, with the entire process expected to be completed in the next six to eight months, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced on Monday.
“These 14,454 new recruitments are for various state government departments, including the police, Forest Department, Fire Services, Prison Department, Home and Hill Affairs Department, among others. All these recruitments will be done through the West Bengal Public Service Commission and the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board,” the Chief Minister told media persons after the Cabinet meeting.
He also said the process of recruitment of 12,000 constables in both the West Bengal Police and the Kolkata Police had been completed.
“These 12,000 individuals who have been recruited as police constables will be handed appointment letters by me on October 11. On October 10, a programme will be organised at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, where several police stations will be allotted 400 new police vehicles and 400 motorcycles,” the Chief Minister said.
Speaking on the occasion, he said the people of West Bengal have great expectations regarding employment generation.
“The previous state government did not provide jobs. Rather, it stole and sold jobs. The state government will provide one lakh new jobs. Rest assured. This would never have happened if the previous dispensation had returned to power in the Assembly polls earlier this year,” CM Adhikari said.
On Monday, the state Cabinet also cleared a proposal to increase the monthly allowance of contractual cleaning staff attached to the state Land and Land Reforms and Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation Department to Rs 8,000 from the current figure of Rs 5,000.
“This enhanced payment will be applicable from the current month,” the Chief Minister said.
The state Cabinet also took a decision to increase the allowance for students belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes who stay in hostels for education purposes.
The allowance has been increased from Rs 1,800 to Rs 3,300 per month with effect from October.
“At the same time,” the Chief Minister said, “a new scheme has started in the name of Sister Nivedita, under which all women students admitted to the first year will receive financial assistance from the current academic year.
“In the first year, they will be given Rs 17,000, and in the next year they will get Rs 16,000. Only unmarried women will get this money.”
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.