West Bengal: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat to address youth conference in Siliguri

Siliguri: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Rao Bhagwat will address a Youth Conference in Siliguri today at Shatabdi Sadan on Sevoke Road.



The programme has been organised by the RSS Uttarbanga Prant as part of the organisation's centenary celebrations being observed across the country.



A large number of youths from eight districts of North Bengal, along with participants from the neighbouring state of Sikkim, are expected to attend the conference. Dr Bhagwat, who arrived in Siliguri yesterday, is scheduled to address the gathering at around 11 am.

