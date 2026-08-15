West Bengal PSC to oversee all municipal, cooperative hiring as govt launches UPSC-style reforms

Kolkata, West Bengal (IANS): The state Public Service Commission (PSC) will now oversee recruitment in cooperatives and municipalities in West Bengal, a government press statement said on Tuesday.
Recently, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari chaired a review meeting with recruiting agencies. It was decided that recruitment in cooperatives and municipalities would be brought under the PSC’s purview. A notification was issued in this regard today.
According to the notification, the PSC will henceforth handle all recruitments conducted by the Municipal Service Commission and the Cooperative Service Commission. The concerned departments will take necessary steps to implement the decision.
“The Hon’ble Chief Minister on 30th July 2026 held a detailed review meeting with various recruiting agencies, including PSC, wherein certain reform measures were outlined. It was decided that the PSC would also look after the recruitment matters currently being done by the Municipal Service Commission and the Co‑operative Service Commission for which the concerned departments would take necessary steps. HCM also directed that the publication of the results and the holding of examinations which are delayed should be expedited with utmost urgency,” read the press statement issued by the state secretariat Nabanna.
There are several thousand vacancies across government departments in the state. Recruitment will be completed in a phased manner for 17,714 posts in Group A, B and C. Of these, 2,490 vacancies are in Group A across 54 departments, 2,848 vacancies in Group B, and the remainder in Group C. The PSC will issue recruitment notices soon to fill 8,006 new vacancies in the first phase.
It has also been announced that results for candidates who previously took recruitment examinations will be published promptly, as directed by the Chief Minister.
The PSC will undergo reforms modelled after the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), with strict instructions to ensure annual examinations. Additionally, the government clarified that the recent notification regarding OBC reservation will not affect earlier examinations.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.