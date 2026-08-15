West Bengal PSC to oversee all municipal, cooperative hiring as govt launches UPSC-style reforms

“The Hon’ble Chief Minister on 30th July 2026 held a detailed review meeting with various recruiting agencies, including PSC, wherein certain reform measures were outlined. It was decided that the PSC would also look after the recruitment matters currently being done by the Municipal Service Commission and the Co‑operative Service Commission for which the concerned departments would take necessary steps. HCM also directed that the publication of the results and the holding of examinations which are delayed should be expedited with utmost urgency,” read the press statement issued by the state secretariat Nabanna.