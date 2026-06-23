West Bengal proposes Rs 50,000 grant for unmarried college-going girls

The West Bengal government has announced a new financial assistance scheme under which unmarried girls pursuing higher education will receive a one-time grant of Rs 50,000. The proposal was unveiled during the presentation of the state Budget for 2026-27.

The initiative is intended to support female students enrolled in colleges and universities and to encourage them to continue their education. The scheme expands the state's focus on promoting educational opportunities for women and builds on earlier programmes aimed at improving enrolment and retention among girls, Times of India reports.

According to the budget proposal, the financial assistance will be provided to eligible unmarried female students pursuing higher education. The government has positioned the measure as an effort to reduce financial barriers that often affect educational continuity among young women.

The announcement comes alongside other welfare and youth-focused measures introduced in the state budget, including new initiatives related to employment, education and social support.

West Bengal has previously implemented programmes such as Kanyashree Prakalpa, which provides financial incentives to girls to remain in education and delay early marriage. The proposed college grant is expected to extend support to students pursuing undergraduate and higher studies.

Officials told Times of India that the scheme is aimed at strengthening women's participation in higher education while easing the financial burden on families supporting college-going daughters.