Kolkata: Annual school fee increases have come under scrutiny in West Bengal, with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari asking private institutions to keep tuition fee hikes within 5%. The government has also indicated that it may introduce a standard operating procedure (SOP) next year to bring greater consistency to fee revisions.

The issue came up during a meeting with representatives of 184 private schools at the New Town Convention Centre on Friday. The Chief Minister said the School Education Department had received complaints from parents about institutions raising fees by 10% to 15%, and in some cases even more, every year.

Adhikari said schools that had collected fees beyond the proposed limit would be asked to return the additional amount or adjust it against future payments.

"We asked the schools not to enhance their tuition fees by more than 5% yearly. Some of them wanted to increase tuition fees by 9% yearly. We asked them to either return or adjust the extra amount if they have charged more. We will prepare an SOP next year," ToI reported Adhikari saying to reporters.

The proposed limit, however, has not gone down well with all school managements. Some institutions questioned whether a uniform increase could work for schools with different infrastructure, facilities and operating costs.

Representatives of several reputed Kolkata schools reportedly argued that a 9% increase was necessary to meet expenses related to infrastructure development, maintaining an appropriate student-teacher ratio and providing facilities such as transportation, meals and co-curricular activities.

The Chief Minister said at least seven states already had regulations to monitor private school fee structures. He urged schools to cooperate with the government instead of making it necessary to introduce similar regulations in West Bengal.

The proposed SOP, expected next year, could provide a framework for how private schools revise their fees. However, details of the rules and how they will be enforced are yet to be announced.