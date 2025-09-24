West Bengal Primary TET results to be out today; here’s how to check

The West Bengal Primary Education Board is slated to release the results of the Primary Teachers' Eligibility Test (West Bengal Primary TET) today, September 24. The Primary Education Board conducted the Primary TET in December 2023, and the results are expected to be released before Durga Puja.

“We are publishing the results today. Detailed information will be provided in the afternoon," the Board confirmed.

Approximately three lakh people took part in the exam. A total of 13,421 positions will be filled through the recruitment drive.

The Primary Education Board has also stated that a notification for the recruitment of primary teachers will be released as soon as the TET results are available. The delay in announcing the TET results was mostly due to complications in the Other Backwards Classes (OBC) quota.

The process of recruiting primary teachers in state schools will begin immediately following the publication of the TET results, and the file for the empty positions has already been submitted to the state finance department for final approval.

Steps for checking results:

Visit the official website at wbbpe.org.

On the homepage, select 'Online Application for Teacher Eligibility Test-2025 (TET-2025)'.

After being transferred to a new page, select 'Teacher Eligibility Test 2025'.

From the homepage, select 'Download Result for WB Teacher Eligibility Test 2025'.

Enter all of the login information.

Your WB TET Primary 2025 result will be displayed on your screen. Examine and download it for future use.

The West Bengal Primary Teacher Eligibility Test (WB TET) is an annual state-level exam that determines a candidate's eligibility for primary teaching positions in government schools.