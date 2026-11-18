Candidates applying for West Bengal government jobs may no longer have to pay examination fees, with CM Suvendu Adhikari announcing a proposed waiver for recruitment tests and a two-year relaxation in the upper age limit from 2027.

The state Finance Department is examining the fee waiver proposal, and the government has not yet announced when it will take effect. CM Adhikari made the announcements at a programme organised by the Paschim Medinipur district police.

“The state government is working on removing the financial burden on lakhs of candidates competing for vacancies in government jobs. The finance department is working on the proposal,” CM Adhikari said.

He cited the upcoming clerkship examination, for which around 8.5 lakh candidates had applied for 9,000 vacancies. Candidates paid an application fee of Rs 500, while applicants from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities paid Rs 250.

“We will remove the examination fee for government recruitment examinations. It was our party’s commitment in the election manifesto,” he said.

The government has also proposed a two-year relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates appearing in state government recruitment examinations from 2027. The revised age limits and the categories of recruitment covered by the relaxation have not yet been specified.

CM Adhikari also announced plans for the Bhorosa scheme, which will provide financial assistance to unemployed graduates and non-graduates preparing for competitive examinations. The assistance is expected to continue for at least five years or until beneficiaries secure employment. The government is yet to announce the amount, eligibility criteria and application process.

“Preparations are underway to introduce the ‘Bhorosa’ scheme. We will announce the details soon. Under the programme, financial support will be provided for at least five years to help candidates prepare for examinations,” he said.

The state government has set a target of providing one lakh jobs through competitive examinations across departments, including police and education, over the next five years. CM Adhikari said the employment strategy would also include recruitment by private industries and support for young people seeking self-employment.

He announced that 1,331 sub-inspectors would be inducted into the state police in December and that 4,000 Kolkata Police constables would be recruited in January. A recruitment notification for 9,000 West Bengal Police posts was also expected in November.

At the Paschim Medinipur programme, 600 unemployed youths received appointment letters for positions in industrial establishments, including Vidyasagar Industrial Park and Bengal Energy. The appointments cover skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled roles and were facilitated through the district police’s Police Assistance in Career and Employment Enhancement initiative.

Industrial groups have also committed to employing 1,031 selected candidates, with the remaining 431 expected to be recruited in the coming months, according to the announcement.

CM Adhikari said the government would consider employment generation while deciding incentives for industrial units. The number of jobs created would be assessed alongside the scale of investment, with the aim of encouraging companies to hire local workers.

The proposed fee waiver and Bhorosa scheme form part of the BJP’s employment commitments in its election manifesto, or Sankalp Patra. The government has said it will announce further details of the measures separately.