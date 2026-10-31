West Bengal plans to bar new school teachers from politics; performance may affect increments

The West Bengal government has decided to bar newly recruited schoolteachers from direct political activity, while considering a system that could link teachers’ salary increments and promotions to students’ academic performance.

The decisions were taken at a Cabinet meeting on October 28. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said the political restriction would apply to future recruits through the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC), and would prevent them from contesting parliamentary, Assembly, municipal and panchayat elections. Existing teachers already involved in politics will not be affected by the new rule, he said.

School Education Minister Dipak Barman subsequently said the government intended to extend restrictions on political activities to teaching and non-teaching staff in government-run and government-aided schools. He said the rules would be updated as necessary to implement the decision. The precise scope of the restrictions will need to be established through the formal rules and amendments.