West Bengal orders colleges to file audit reports in 30 days, halt ‘students’ union fee’ without elected bodies

“Currently, there is no elected student union in any higher educational institution in the state. According to the rules, if there is no elected students’ union in any state-run or state-union college or university, no funds or fees can be collected from the students as the ‘student union fee’. But exactly this had been going on in all such colleges and universities for so long. Therefore, all state-run and state-aided colleges and universities have been instructed to immediately stop collecting 'student union fee', till the time elected students’ unions are there,” said a state education department official who refused to be named.