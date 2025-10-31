West Bengal: New VCs for State Universities approved by Governor Bose

CV Ananda Bose, Governor of West Bengal, approved the nominations for vice chancellors at various state universities on Wednesday, October 29, according to a senior Raj Bhavan official.

Prof Abu Taleb Khan has been named the VC of Biswa Bangla Biswavidyalaya, while Prof Chandradipa Ghosh will be in charge of Sadhu Ramchand Murmu University in Jhargram, he said.

According to the official, Prof Ashis Bhattacharjee has been appointed VC of the University of Gour Banga, while Prof Ashutosh Ghosh will take over at the University of Calcutta.

Prof Uday Bandyopadhyay has been appointed VC of Kazi Nazrul University, while Prof Chiranjib Bhattacharjee will be VC of Jadavpur University, according to the official.

The appointments, approved by Bose, who also serves as the state universities' chancellor, take effect immediately.

Meanwhile, shortly after the VC announcements, West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu stated that all of the appointees were the first choice of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“Today, in six more state government-aided universities, the Vice-Chancellors of the Honorable Chief Minister’s first choice have been appointed. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all of them! (.sic),” Basu responded to the appointments in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Basu had previously been embroiled in a verbal spat with the Raj Bhavan over the appointment of VCs to many state universities after their full-time terms expired.