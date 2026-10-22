West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh labels CJP's Gen Z movement a 'huge scam', warns of legal action for illegal activities

Kolkata (ANI): West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Thursday termed the Gen Z movement associated with the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) a “huge scam”, saying that anyone involved in illegal activities would be held accountable irrespective of the name under which they operate.

Commenting on the recent debate over the Delhi High Court's oral observations on CJP activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka being part of Generation Z, Ghosh said the objectives of the movement were becoming clear through the actions of its participants.

“CJP's Gen Z movement is a huge scam. People make a fuss over a single issue and use a name. Their goals are becoming clear from their actions. We all know who is behind them and what they want. The country and the world have figured it out too. So, whatever they have done, regardless of the name, if their actions are illegal, they will have to be held accountable,” Ghosh told reporters.

He added that maintaining law and order was the responsibility of the government and the police, while the courts would decide the legal aspects of the matter.

“Whatever the court says, that's what happens. The responsibility for maintaining law and order lies with the government and the police. They have the power to do whatever is necessary. But the law is equal for everyone, and the court will handle the rest,” he said.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday heard a plea filed by Das, Ranka and others challenging a Special Executive Magistrate's order extending their judicial custody until October 21. During the hearing, Justice Subramonium Prasad asked about their ages. After their counsel, Abhik Chimni, said Das was 27 and Ranka was 32, the court remarked that they were not part of Generation Z.

When informed that people born after 1997 were considered Gen Z, the court reiterated, “Then you are not Gen Z.” The petitioners subsequently withdrew their plea, with the High Court clarifying that it had not expressed any opinion on the merits of the case.

Meanwhile, the Special Executive Magistrate's court at Mandir Marg ordered the release of Das and Ranka on October 21 after they furnished personal and surety bonds of Rs 50,000 and submitted written undertakings to maintain peace and abide by the law. The court directed them not to call for protests at Jantar Mantar until the site is denotified in accordance with the law.

On Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's allegation that the BJP wins elections through illegal means and vote theft, Ghosh said the opposition was making such claims because it was out of power.

“When they win, it's legal, and everything else is illegal. The BJP has been winning for years and providing good governance, and the public is happy. They are out of power, so they are bound to be upset, which is why they keep saying things,” he said.

Furthermore, reacting to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the October 17 stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, which claimed 19 lives, Ghosh said a thorough investigation was necessary, and anyone found responsible should face punishment.

Asked about the three-month deadline for the SIT to submit its report and the names of BJP leaders, including Tamoghna Ghosh and Bijoy Ojha, emerging in connection with the incident, Ghosh said, "Whether it's a leader, a VIP, or a celebrity, they can get involved in these pujas too. I've even been made an advisor for a couple of pujas myself. So if they organise a puja, do the arrangements, and something goes wrong with the setup, I don't know if their names are included in the list. Whatever happened is really sad, and there should be a full inquiry into it. If anyone respectable is behind this, they should be punished and brought to justice. Once the inquiry starts, everything will come out in the open."

The West Bengal government, in consultation with the Calcutta High Court, constituted the SIT to investigate the stampede, which also left several people injured. The panel, chaired by retired Justice Anindita Roy Saraswati, has been directed to submit its report to the state government within three months.

The probe is aimed at establishing the circumstances that led to the incident and recommending measures to prevent similar tragedies. The Special Task Force (STF) has also begun an investigation to establish accountability.

The West Bengal government has announced compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a job for the family of each victim.

Commenting on explosives seized in South 24 Parganas amid ongoing festivals and ahead of Diwali, Ghosh said the state government was treating the matter seriously and keeping a close watch on the situation.

“Festivals are currently underway across West Bengal, and Diwali is also approaching. In such a scenario, someone could potentially carry out an untoward incident using bombs or detonators. The West Bengal government is addressing this matter with great seriousness,” he said.

Ghosh further alleged that the manufacture of explosives and landmines in the state had been overlooked by the previous government.

“In the past, explosives and landmines were manufactured in West Bengal, an issue that the previous government chose to overlook. The current administration is keeping a close watch on this,” he added.