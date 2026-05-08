West Bengal Madhyamik result 2026 declared; Abhirup Bhadra tops

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has released the Madhyamik or class 10 results today, May 8. It has activated the WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik results 2026 link on the official websites at wbbse.wb.gov.in, wbresults.nic.in.

Students must enter the valid login credentials such as roll number and date of birth to access the West Bengal 10th results. The WBBSE has declared the West Bengal 10th results at 9:30 am, while the link was activated at 10:15 am.

The overall pass percentage of WB 12th results is 86.83 per cent, which is marginally higher than last year’s 86.56 per cent. Kalimpong emerged as the best district with a pass percentage of 95.10 per cent. This is followed by capital city Kolkata at 92.31 per cent.

Abhirup Bhadra from Uttar Dinajpur topped the WB 10th exams with 698 marks, securing 99.71 per cent. She is followed by Priyatosh Mukherjee from Birbhum with 696 marks.

West Bengal Madhyamik results 2026 link

Students can access the West Bengal Madhyamik results 2026 with below link. The roll number and date of birth are mandatory to check results.

Click here for WB 10th results 2026

West Bengal 10th exam highlights 2026