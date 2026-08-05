West Bengal issues SOP for ISKCON-run mid-day meals in Kolkata schools

Kolkata, West Bengal (IANS): The West Bengal government on Tuesday notified a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) regarding the serving of mid‑day meals in state‑run schools within the jurisdiction of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).
ISKCON had been entrusted by the state government with the task of arranging mid‑day meals at all state‑run schools within the KMC area with effect from August 1.
On Tuesday, the state school education department issued the SOP for ISKCON to ensure timely serving of mid‑day meals in these schools.
As per the SOP, mid‑day meals must be delivered to all schools in areas under KMC jurisdiction by 8:30 a.m. in the case of morning schools. For day schools, the meals should reach the premises by 1:30 p.m.
The SOP also directs that trucks carrying ISKCON‑arranged midday food must move through specific routes so that drivers are familiar with them. GPS tracking has been made mandatory in the trucks carrying such meals.
The teacher in charge of the school concerned will take the food account from the dedicated delivery staff and sign the challan, as directed by the SOP. Under no circumstances can the truck delivering food be parked within the school premises beyond a certain point of time.
The SOP further states that no state‑run school will be allowed to make abrupt changes in shift timings at the discretion of the school authorities. If necessary, a written application must be submitted by the school authorities to the nodal officer, giving reasons.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had already announced that while ISKCON will serve protein‑rich mid‑day meals in state‑run schools within the KMC jurisdiction, eggs will be provided separately twice a week for students by the state government through self‑help groups (SHGs).
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.