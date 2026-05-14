West Bengal HS results 2026 out; check toppers list with marks here

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced the Class 12 or Uccha Madhyamik results today, May 14. The West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik results 2026 link was activated after the press conference at 11 am.

The official sources confirm that a total of 6,35,931 students were enrolled, 6,26,258 appeared for the exam, and 5,71,355 passed. The overall pass percentage is 91.23 per cent.

Students who had appeared for the written exams can access the West Bengal 12th results 2026 on the official portals at wbchse.wb.gov.in and result.wb.gov.in. One should use their valid roll number and date of birth to access the results.

How to check West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik results 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of WBCHSE

Step 2: Find the WB 12th results link flashing on the homepage

Step 3: Navigate to the results page

Step 4: Fill in the login credentials such as roll number and date of birth

Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 6: Download and keep the hard copy of WB HS results 2026 for furure need

West Bengal HS toppers list 2026

The WBCHSE has also released West Bengal HS toppers list 2026 along with results. According to the list, Rank 1 has been secured by Adrito Pal with 496 out of 500 marks (99.2 per cent). Adrito Pal is followed by Jishnu Kundu with 495 marks (99 per cent).

Rank 1: Adrito Pal - 496 marks

Rank 2: Jishnu Kundu - 495 marks

Rank 2: Ritobrata Nath - 495 marks

Rank 2: Aitihya Pachhal - 495 marks

Rank 3: Debapriya Majee - 494 marks

Rank 3: Tanmoy Mandal - 494 marks

Rank 3: Soumya Roy - 494 marks

Rank 3: Pritam Ballav - 494 marks