West Bengal gov't to decentralise WBSSC for greater transparency

Similarly, he added, the new state government has also decided to decentralise the process of recruitment of the primary teachers in the state-run schools by granting “autonomous” status to the different District Primary School Councils (DPSCs). Mass irregularities also took place in the recruitment of primary teachers during the previous Trinamool Congress regime. Till now, the DPSCs were running like district-level extended arms of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE).