WB govt enhances pay for contractual employees in school education

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has enhanced the monthly remuneration of various categories of contractual employees working under the state’s school education system, with the revised remuneration coming into effect from October 1, 2026.



According to the release, the enhancement covers contractual employees working under the Paschim Banga Samagra Shiksha Mission (PBSSM), Paschim Banga Rajya Sishu Shakti Mission (PBRSSM), Directorate of School Education and PM-POSHAN under the School Education Department.



The decision has been taken with the concurrence of the Finance Department and approval of the state Cabinet, the official release said.

The government said the measure is aimed at strengthening financial support for contractual employees associated with the state’s education system.