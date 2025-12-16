West Bengal Governor salutes Indian armed forces on Vijay Diwas

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Tuesday lauded the armed forces on Vijay Diwas, the day the Indian Army defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war, saying the victory sent a clear message to the world that "right always triumphs over might".

Speaking on the occasion of the Vijay Diwas celebrations at Fort William here, while remembering the soldiers of the 1971 war, the governor said India, along with the 'Muktijoddhas', fought against oppression and for democracy, defeating Pakistan to secure freedom for Bangladesh.