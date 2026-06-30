West Bengal government plans Oxford Street-inspired makeover for Kolkata's College Street

Kolkata: The BJP government is set to give an international-standard makeover to Kolkata's famous College Street, state Municipal Affairs Minister Agnimitra Paul said on Monday.
The area will be developed as a completely pollution-free and no-vehicle zone on the lines of London's famed Oxford Street. As a result, there will be no traffic congestion or honking in College Street. The bookstores, too, will be redesigned around a new theme.
The state's Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister, Agnimitra Paul, announced the ambitious plan at the Asansol District Library in West Burdwan district.
Agnimitra Paul said the initiative is being undertaken to encourage the younger generation to move away from excessive dependence on mobile phones and the digital world and reconnect with books.
She added that not only Kolkata, but the industrial region of Asansol, would also benefit from similar initiatives in the coming years.
Claiming that there is no substitute for books in the digital age, the minister said: "The current generation is getting stuck on mobile screens and moving away from books. Therefore, our real goal is to bring people back to libraries and the pages of books by creating this modern and aesthetic environment."
Under the proposed model, ordinary vehicles will not be allowed to enter a designated section of College Street.
Bicycle stands will be created nearby, from where eco-friendly bicycles can be hired. Battery-operated vehicles will also be made available for the convenience of elderly visitors.
However, the minister expressed her desire to introduce a specially designed tram service in the area to preserve Kolkata's heritage.
The footpaths and roads of College Street will be redesigned in keeping with the character of Oxford Street. The surrounding bookstores will also be developed around a common style and theme.
The area will feature vintage-style lamp posts, benches and free Wi-Fi facilities, enabling visitors, particularly younger readers, to spend time reading books or listening to music in a peaceful environment.
Inspired by the proposed College Street model, the minister said there are also plans to create an international-standard reading space in Asansol.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.