West Bengal government plans Oxford Street-inspired makeover for Kolkata's College Street

Kolkata: The BJP government is set to give an international-standard makeover to Kolkata's famous College Street, state Municipal Affairs Minister Agnimitra Paul said on Monday.

The area will be developed as a completely pollution-free and no-vehicle zone on the lines of London's famed Oxford Street. As a result, there will be no traffic congestion or honking in College Street. The bookstores, too, will be redesigned around a new theme.

The state's Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister, Agnimitra Paul, announced the ambitious plan at the Asansol District Library in West Burdwan district.