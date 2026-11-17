"Those who have always been against traditional Hindu culture and rituals are now trying to destabilise the social fervour and democratic structure of the country. These forces are unable to secure the popular mandate in elections. Out of frustration, they are trying to create trouble in the state. It is now the responsibility of the younger generation to counter these forces. I urge them to come forward and challenge such forces both socially, on the streets, and digitally through social media," Chief Minister Adhikari said.