West Bengal board proposes March schedule for 2027 Madhyamik examinations

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has proposed rescheduling the 2027 Madhyamik (Class 10) examinations from February to March, citing the deployment of teachers for the upcoming Census exercise. The revised schedule has been submitted to the state education department for consideration, and a final decision is yet to be announced.

According to a senior board official, the board has proposed conducting the examinations between March 2 and 16, instead of the previously scheduled dates of February 15 to 25. The proposed change is intended to address the availability of teachers who are expected to be involved in the Census-related enumeration work during February.