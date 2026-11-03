West Bengal board proposes March schedule for 2027 Madhyamik examinations

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has proposed rescheduling the 2027 Madhyamik (Class 10) examinations from February to March, citing the deployment of teachers for the upcoming Census exercise. The revised schedule has been submitted to the state education department for consideration, and a final decision is yet to be announced.
According to a senior board official, the board has proposed conducting the examinations between March 2 and 16, instead of the previously scheduled dates of February 15 to 25. The proposed change is intended to address the availability of teachers who are expected to be involved in the Census-related enumeration work during February.
"This is a proposal. Nothing has been finalised yet. As teachers who will conduct exams will have to be deployed for the enumeration exercise in February," WBBSE president Laltu Das told PTI on Tuesday.
The Census exercise is scheduled to begin on January 25, 2027, and continue until February 28. The overlap between the proposed examination period and the enumeration exercise has prompted the board to seek a revision of the examination calendar.
The board has forwarded its revised schedule to the state education department, which will consider the proposal before any official announcement is made. The examination dates will remain subject to the department's approval.
Under the proposed timetable, the Madhyamik examinations will be conducted from 10.45 am to 2 pm. Students will be given 15 minutes to read the question paper before beginning to write their answers at 11 am.
The Madhyamik examination is a major milestone in the academic calendar of students in West Bengal, marking the completion of secondary-level schooling. Any change in the examination schedule is likely to require adjustments to students' preparation plans, school-level arrangements and examination-related administrative activities.
However, until the state education department takes a decision, students and schools will have to refer to the existing examination schedule. The board is yet to issue a final notification confirming the proposed March dates.