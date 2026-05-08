West Bengal board declares class 10 exam results, 86.83 % students pass

Kolkata: The West Bengal board's class 10 results were declared on Friday, with 86.83 per cent of the total 9.71 lakh candidates passing the examination, an official said.

In last year's Madhyamik Pariksha, 86.56 per cent of the 9.84 lakh students were declared successful, West Bengal Board of Secondary Education president Ramanuj Ganguly said.

This year's examination was held from February 2 to February 12 at over 2,600 centres across the state, he said.