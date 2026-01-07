ASHA workers stage protest in Kolkata, demand allowance hike

Kolkata,(West Bengal) [India], January 7 (ANI): The ASHA workers from West Bengal staged a protest in front of the Swasthya Bhawan in Salt Lake on Wednesday to press for their demands, including a hike in the allowances. The police were deployed to stop them by barricading the road.



Highlighting the cause of the protest, an ASHA worker mentioned that the current salary is insufficient to meet household needs. They want the fixed salary to be increased to Rs 15,000 from Rs 5,000.



"Our demand is that our fixed salary should be Rs 15,000, which is currently Rs 5,000. This is not enough to run our household", she said.

The demonstrators clashed with security barricades during the protest, voicing their demands. The police stood firm as they tried to stop them from going further.

