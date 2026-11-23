“You all have seen how we reduced that cost drastically. We have some surplus money now. The previous state government spent Rs 611 crore for conducting 67 administrative review meetings. We do not spend that much money on our review meetings. We have reduced that cost to almost 10 per cent of what it was during the previous regime. Therefore, we have decided to utilise that amount to bear the cost of the recruitment examination fees. Taking money from unemployed youths for job applications is a crime. It is a sign of narrow-mindedness. Henceforth, no recruitment examination fees will have to be paid,” the Chief Minister said.