West Bengal approves 14,454 govt posts, Rs 50,000 aid for women pursuing higher education

The West Bengal government has approved the recruitment of 14,454 government posts, with the examination and appointment process expected to be completed within six to eight months, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Monday.
Briefing reporters after a Cabinet meeting, Adhikari said the Public Service Commission and the State Police Recruitment Board would oversee the recruitment process. The vacancies will be spread across departments, including forests, fire services, prisons, home and hill affairs.
The government has also approved the Bhagini Nivedita Scheme to provide financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to unmarried women pursuing higher education. Under the scheme, beneficiaries will receive Rs 17,000 each in the first and second years and Rs 16,000 in the third year. The scheme is scheduled to be implemented from January next year.
The Cabinet also approved an increase in the monthly remuneration of Karmabandhus, contractual sanitation workers under the land and land revenue department, from Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000, effective this month.
The monthly food allowance for SC and ST students staying in government hostels has also been increased from Rs 1,800 to Rs 3,300.
On police recruitment, Adhikari said appointment-related formalities for around 12,000 posts would begin on October 11, with about 5,000 candidates expected to receive appointment letters at a programme on the same day.
The chief minister also announced that the emergency response number 112 would be launched for the state police on October 10, coinciding with Mahalaya. Around 400 vehicles and 450 motorcycles will also be handed over to police stations during a programme at the Brigade Parade Ground.
The state government has planned a cultural programme at Eden Gardens on October 10, featuring a drone show involving around 3,000 drones. Around 45,000 people are expected to attend the event.
Several other government programmes are scheduled to be held during the festive period, including a special Bijaya Sammilani for Durga Puja committees on October 26. The event will feature food stalls showcasing dishes from different districts of West Bengal.
This report is based on inputs from PTI