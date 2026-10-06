West Bengal approves 14,454 govt posts, Rs 50,000 aid for women pursuing higher education

The West Bengal government has approved the recruitment of 14,454 government posts, with the examination and appointment process expected to be completed within six to eight months, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Monday.

Briefing reporters after a Cabinet meeting, Adhikari said the Public Service Commission and the State Police Recruitment Board would oversee the recruitment process. The vacancies will be spread across departments, including forests, fire services, prisons, home and hill affairs.