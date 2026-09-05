West Bengal announces full scholarship for students entering global top 100 universities

Kolkata, Sep 5 (IANS): West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday announced the launch of the Swami Vivekananda Merit Scholarship Scheme (SVMS) for students of the state.
He said that with the help of this initiative, deserving students from the state securing admission in premier institutions of India and the world will receive financial assistance from the state government.
In a post on social media platform X, Chief Minister Adhikari said, "A new chapter in empowering West Bengal's meritorious Youth begins today with the launch of the Swami Vivekananda Merit Scholarship Scheme (SVMS). Through this landmark initiative, deserving students from West Bengal securing admission in premier institutions of India and the World will receive financial assistance for pursuing Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes without financial constraints obstructing their aspirations."
According to the Chief Minister, the students who would secure admission in top 100 global universities, will receive 100 per cent of approved tuition fees and health insurance.
"For Students getting admitted to Top 100 Universities globally as per QS Overall Rankings, SVMS will support 100 per cent of approved tuition fees and health insurance. Students admitted to premier national institutions will receive up to 100 per cent of approved tuition fees, based on objective institutional criteria and rankings," CM Adhikari said.
The Chief Minister also added, "This is our commitment to ensuring that talent, merit and ambition; not financial limitations determine how far a young mind can go. From West Bengal to the World, we will stand with our brightest young minds. The journey towards a thriving West Bengal begins with the empowerment of our Youth."
Earlier on Saturday, CM Adhikari said that every district in the state would have two 'CM Shri' schools to improve the quality of education and promote sports.
Speaking at a National Teachers’ Day programme, Suvendu Adhikari said the 'CM Shri' initiative will be on the lines of the Centre's 'PM Shri' initiative, and the schools will be equipped with the latest technologies.
The Chief Minister also announced plans to set up centres of excellence in sports in the northern and western districts of the state.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.