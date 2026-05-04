West Asia conflict: UAE activates air defences amid incoming missile, drone attacks from Iran

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 4 (ANI): The United Arab Emirates on Monday said that its air defences are engaged in dealing with missile attacks and incoming drones, which it said were from Iran. Earlier today, the country also successfully engaged with four cruise missiles launched from Iran, one of which fell in the sea.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the UAE's Ministry of Defence said that it continues to actively engage with missile and UAV threats as its air defence intercepts ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

"The UAE's air defences are currently dealing with missile attacks and incoming drones from Iran, and the Ministry of Defence confirms that the sounds heard in various parts of the country are the result of the UAE air defence systems intercepting ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones. UAE Air Defence systems are actively engaging with missiles and UAV threats. MOD asserts that the sounds heard across the country are the result of ongoing engaging operations of missiles and UAVs," the Ministry of Defence said on X.