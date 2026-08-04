Study reveals brain's role in regaining weight after dieting

Washington: Losing weight is not simply a matter of willpower. New research suggests the human brain is biologically programmed to defend body fat, making it difficult for many people to maintain weight loss even after successful dieting.



According to an article published by The Conversation, the human brain evolved to protect energy reserves during periods of food scarcity. While this mechanism once helped early humans survive, researchers say it now works against people living in environments where calorie-dense food is widely available and physical activity is less common.



The researchers explain that when a person loses weight, the body responds as though it is facing a threat to survival. Hunger signals increase, food cravings become stronger and the body reduces its energy expenditure in an effort to conserve fat stores.