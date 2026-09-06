Hair loss risk rises for men using weight loss drugs, study finds

New York: Weight loss drugs such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Zepbound may be linked to a higher risk of male pattern hair loss, with men already genetically predisposed to the condition facing a 7 per cent added risk, according to a new study led by researchers at NYU Langone Health.

Published online on September 3 in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology, the peer-reviewed study is the first to identify a genetic link between GLP-1 activity and an increased risk of androgenetic alopecia, an inherited form of hair loss that typically follows a pattern along the top and front of the scalp.



The researchers examined the GLP1R gene, which naturally influences levels of GLP-1 receptor proteins in the body, and compared its activity with genetic markers associated with androgenetic alopecia in men.



They found that GLP1R genes associated with naturally higher levels of GLP-1 receptor proteins were more likely to be present in men with androgenetic alopecia. After accounting for hypertension, which is thought to reduce blood flow to the scalp and affect hair follicle growth, the additional risk remained at 7 per cent.