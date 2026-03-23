Weight-loss drugs gain ground in India, experts urge caution

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): The generic semaglutide has entered the Indian market at a huge discount compared to innovator products already available, according to an expert from AIIMS, Dr Nikhil Tandon, professor and HOD of the Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism.

Dr Nikhil Tandon told ANI, "One should not consume it (generic semaglutide) recklessly as these are serious medicines for a serious problem. People should be careful, as there can be side effects."

With the patent expirations for GLP-1 drugs, used for treating type 2 diabetes and obesity, major Pharma companies in India are lining up cheaper generic alternatives.

These alternatives are likely to be priced at a significantly lower price as compared to the current costs. According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5, 2019-21), nearly 24 per cent of women and 23 per cent of men are overweight or obese, which has resulted in the increase in popularity of GLP-1 drugs.

Dr Tandon also said that physical activity and diet also plays important role in achieving weight loss, and if still not reducing the weight, then consult a doctor.

"We can take many steps to reduce obesity. The first and foremost step towards it is physical activities and diet. The medicines which are used in weight control are always given with a foundation of diet control and physical activity. We have to make changes in our lifestyle first to achieve weight loss. After all this, if we are still not achieving the required weight, we should consult a doctor. Earlier, there were some medicines for weight loss which were withdrawn due to their side effects. A medicine is only approved when the benefits outweigh the risks, and it can reduce up to 5 per cent of your weight," he said.

On GLP-1, he said, "The GLP-1 was initially used for diabetic management but was later found to have an impact on weight."

Earlier, Dr V Mohan, renowned diabetologist and Chairman of Dr Mohan's Diabetes Specialities Centre and Madras Diabetes Research Foundation, said, "Strict pharmacovigilance must be maintained."

He also said that these drugs are effective, but side effects can occur, so more Indian data needs to be collected.

"While they are very effective and fairly safe, side effects can occur, but more Indian data needs to be collected."

He further said that these drugs must be prescribed by qualified doctors. "This will make it accessible to many more people, and quality is important. People are advised to strictly use these drugs under the advice and supervision of a doctor, as these drugs can these drugs are very powerful and can produce side effects in some people," he said.

Recently, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) issued a strict advisory warning pharmaceutical companies against promoting prescription weight drugs to the general public. Doctors say this diktat must be followed by all.