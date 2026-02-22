Weight-loss drugs among young adults spark concerns over body image, health literacy and safe use

For many young adults in India, the fastest route to shedding kilograms isn’t the gym—it’s a pill. Once prescribed for type 2 diabetes, drugs such as Rybelsus, Ozempic and Mounjaro are now at the centre of India’s growing weight-loss market.

When Anoop Kumar, a 27-year-old marketing professional in Delhi, started using Rybelsus, he thought it was just another step in his weight-loss journey. “I started in June and lost 10 kilograms by August,” he says. “Then I relied on self-control, gained the weight back by November, and restarted in December. The side effects have been gastric issues, high acidity, and at one point, it even burnt my throat lining. Bloating is constant. I was aware of the risks—the box comes with a detailed pamphlet, but it still felt like the fastest way to get results.”

What changed most, he says, was his relationship with food: “My cravings became blunt. Food stopped being comfort,” he says.

Stories like Kumar’s are becoming increasingly common. These drugs contain semaglutide and tirzepatide, which are GLP-1 receptor agonists that reduce sugar levels and appetite, say experts. They bring about rapid weight loss that diet and exercise alone often fail to deliver making them especially appealing to young adults.

For Anika Mehta, a 32-year-old software engineer, the pull was as much psychological as physical. “I had been trying to lose weight for years, but nothing worked,” she explains. “Seeing transformations on social media made me feel behind, like everyone else was achieving what I couldn’t. When I heard about these drugs, it seemed like a way to finally take control.”