WEF identifies 10 technologies set to reshape key sectors

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): The World Economic Forum (WEF) on Tuesday unveiled its Top 10 Emerging Technologies Report 2026, highlighting a new generation of innovations that could significantly expand access to energy, healthcare and critical infrastructure while reducing dependence on geography and traditional resource constraints.

Released during the Annual Meeting of the New Champions in Dalian, China, the report identifies 10 technologies that are expected to achieve large-scale commercial and societal impact within the next three to five years. According to the WEF, these innovations are approaching a critical stage where scientific advances are increasingly translating into real-world applications.

The technologies span sectors including energy, medicine, manufacturing, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. Among those featured are everything-to-grid energy systems, direct lithium extraction, passive radiative cooling materials, personalised mRNA cancer vaccines, exosome drug delivery, quantum simulation for drug discovery and lattice-based cryptography.

The report noted that many of the emerging technologies point towards systems that are becoming more distributed, personalised, and resource-efficient, potentially enabling services and production closer to the point of use.

Commenting on the findings, Stephan Mergenthaler, Managing Director at the World Economic Forum, said, "While each of these technologies has the potential to make a meaningful impact on its own, together they tell a broader story about where innovation is heading."

He added that the technologies "reveal new patterns across energy, medicine and manufacturing that could challenge long-held assumptions about how we use technology to address some of the world's most pressing challenges, such as food insecurity, climate change and untreatable diseases."

According to the report, innovations such as everything-to-grid energy systems, direct lithium extraction and precision fermentation could make production systems less reliant on centralised infrastructure and conventional geographic advantages. Meanwhile, advances in healthcare, including personalised mRNA cancer vaccines and exosome-based drug delivery, may support more targeted and individualised treatments.

The report also cautioned that the ultimate success of these technologies will depend on factors such as infrastructure readiness, regulatory frameworks, manufacturing capabilities, public trust and long-term investment.

Frederick Fenter, Chief Executive Editor of Frontiers, emphasised the role of scientific collaboration in accelerating innovation. "Open science enables researchers around the world to build on one another's work, accelerating discovery while improving transparency and trust," he said.

The WEF said the report, developed in collaboration with Frontiers and the Dubai Future Foundation, also examines the conditions that could shape the adoption and scaling of these technologies through 2031.

(ANI)