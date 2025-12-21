Weaving a millennium-old journey

Some histories survive not in stone inscriptions or textbooks, but in language spoken at home, recipes passed down from kitchens, and clothes woven over generations. For a community that migrated over a thousand years without losing its name, language or craft, documentation becomes an act of preservation. The book From Homeland to Heartland: The Story of the Sourashtras, unveiled on Sunday at THE Park is both record and remembrance of the past. Authored by Anitha Rajarajan and Biswajit Balasubramanian, the coffee-table book brings together migration, textiles, faith, food, and lived memory into a single, accessible narrative.

The launch was conceived as a multisensory experience, extending the book’s themes beyond the page. Guests were welcomed with a thoughtfully curated Saurashtrian menu that traced the community’s long journey across regions. From ‘Debili’ of Gujarat and ‘Kothi Vadi’ from Maharashtra to ‘Punugulu’ recalling the Vijayanagar era, the culinary trail culminated in Tamil Nadu with ‘idli and Saurashtra amti’, before closing with ‘bun halwa’, a sweet symbol of memory and identity.



The launch happened in the presence of scholars, writers, cultural practitioners and members of the Sourashtra community, with Nirmala Lakshman, as chief guest, Preetha Reddy, vice-chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Group, as guest of honour, and author and historian Sriram V as special guest.