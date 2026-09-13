BRICS Culture Bazaar in Delhi weaves global heritage, showcasing crafts from member and partner nations

"The material is the soul: argila (clay) dug by hand from riverbanks and hillsides, each deposit carrying its own colour - deep reds in Pernambuco, warm browns in Goias and Minas Gerais. The process is slow and meditative: harvest, knead, model entirely by hand (no molds or wheels), dry, fire in open bonfires, and finish with natural or industrial pigments," it adds.