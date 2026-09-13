BRICS Culture Bazaar in Delhi weaves global heritage, showcasing crafts from member and partner nations

New Delhi, India (PTI): From Brazilian clay art, one of the Americas' oldest living traditions, to the traditional folk craft of willow weaving in Belarus, a heritage bazaar hosted in Delhi to mark the BRICS Summit showcases the cultural heritage of member and partner countries of the grouping.
The two-day Summit went underway at the Bharat Mandapam here on Saturday. The BRICS Bazaar has been set up on the premises of the National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy, adjacent to the mega complex.
India is hosting the 18th BRICS summit after assuming its Chairship on January 1. The year 2026 also marks a milestone as BRICS completes 20 years since its establishment.
"The BRICS Bazaar celebrates the diverse cultures and creative spirit of the BRICS community. Bringing together artisans, designers and creative enterprises from Member and Partner Countries, the Bazaar offers authentic crafts, handlooms, textiles, artworks and more," according to the official website of BRICS 2026.
A tight security cover was thrown at the Bazaar venue and the area surrounding it as the Summit gets underway.
While there is no official word on it yet, it is learnt that spouses of some of the delegates were expected to visit the Bazaar before noon.
National Crafts Museum of Delhi is a cultural address of Delhi and, through permanent exhibits and art, offers visitors a slice of Indian art and textile heritage.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and several other leaders are attending the BRICS summit being held on September 12 and 13.
BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with Indonesia joining in 2025.
Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam became BRICS partner countries last year.
Over the years, BRICS has evolved into a comprehensive framework for cooperation across the three foundational pillars of political and security, economy and finance, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.
The official website of BRICS 2026 carries more details about the BRICS Bazaar, themed on 'Crafting Culture, Connecting People', which was mounted on September 10 and will conclude on September 15.
It features the names of artisans and craftspersons from various member countries, including India, as well as partner countries of the grouping (18 countries), represented at the bazaar.
From Belarus, celebrated willow weaver from Molodechno, Lana Slastsion leads the Verbachka folk crafts collective. According to a note on the website, she is recognised as a People's Master of the Republic of Belarus.
"Willow weaving in Belarus is a traditional folk craft that creates useful and beautiful objects from flexible willow branches. It's an ancient craft that predates weaving and the potter's wheel. Craftsmen create durable baskets, furniture, decorative elements, and household utensils from the natural material, preserving ancient handcrafting techniques," the note reads.
Cleziania Ribeiro de Lima Paiva, a ceramic artisan and sculptor from Goias, Brazil, has also been featured on the website.
"Brazilian clay art is one of the Americas' oldest living traditions. Indigenous peoples shaped riverbank clays into pots and vessels; colonisation blended these techniques with Portuguese and African methods, creating a distinctly Brazilian craft passed down through generations," reads another artist's note.
"The material is the soul: argila (clay) dug by hand from riverbanks and hillsides, each deposit carrying its own colour - deep reds in Pernambuco, warm browns in Goias and Minas Gerais. The process is slow and meditative: harvest, knead, model entirely by hand (no molds or wheels), dry, fire in open bonfires, and finish with natural or industrial pigments," it adds.
Another artist, Serik Rysbekov, a Kazakhstani artist-jeweller whose silver jewellery combines hot enamel, natural stones and traditional Kazakh influences with contemporary design, has also made it to the list.
Nadia Karimi, whose work focuses on preserving and developing the traditional art of Balochi embroidery, is also represented on the website as an Iranian artist.
"The craft is deeply rooted in the identity and heritage of Balochi women, passed down lovingly from mothers to daughters through generations. Every intricate pattern and motif is meticulously hand-stitched using silk thread without the aid of machines, representing hours of devotion, patience, and cultural memory," reads a note attached to her craft description on the website.
The website does not list the number of artists participating at the stalls.
BRICS has emerged as an influential grouping as it brings together 11 major emerging economies of the world, representing around 49.5 per cent of the global population, around 40 per cent of the global GDP and 26 per cent of the global trade.
Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, on X on Friday said the BRICS Bazaar brings together two of India's strengths -- "our rich textile and craft traditions and our spirit of global engagement."
"A celebration of heritage, craftsmanship and international cooperation, with India's timeless traditions finding a global platform," he said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.