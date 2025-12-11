"Wearing the Indian jersey is what motivates us": Smriti Mandhana on World Cup win and cricket passion

New Delhi: India women's cricket vice-captain Smriti Mandhana revealed that she loves nothing more than cricket. The 29-year-old star cricketer also opened up on lifting the ICC Women's ODI World Cup with India.

The Women in Blue clinched their maiden ODI World Cup title on November 2, defeating South Africa in the final at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.



"I don't think I love anything more than cricket. Wearing that Indian jersey is what motivates us. You set aside all your problems, and that thought alone helps you focus on life. As a kid, the madness for batting was always there. No one understood it, but in my mind, I always wanted to be called a world champion," Mandhana said at the Amazon Sambhav Summit.

"Winning the World Cup was the reward for the battle we fought over the years. We were waiting for it so badly. I've been playing for more than 12 years and many times things didn't go our way. We visualised it before the final, and when we finally saw it on the screen, it gave us goosebumps. It was a special moment for all of us," the Indian vice-captain said.

