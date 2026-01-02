'Weapon systems developed by DRDO played decisive role in Op Sindoor'

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the weapon systems developed by the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) played a decisive role during Operation Sindoor, which has served as a testament to its commitment towards safeguarding national interests.



According to an official release, the Defence Minister today chaired a review meeting at DRDO Headquarters in the national capital on the occasion of the 68th DRDO Foundation Day.



Speaking during his visit, the Defence Minister said, "The weapon systems developed by DRDO played a decisive role during Operation Sindoor, which serves as a testament to the professionalism and commitment of the organisation towards safeguarding national interests."

