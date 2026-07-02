Weak Demand, AI Disruption Hit IT Sector Outlook



"...we build in tepid QoQ growth across our coverage universe for 1QFY27, with the soft start likely extending into 2QFY27 as well," it added.

On profitability, the report said margin performance is expected to remain mixed across the sector. IT companies are expected to post modest sequential improvement, supported by operating leverage and cost actions, it said.

As per the report, some companies will likely face pressure from weaker operating leverage, employee salary revisions, deal ramp-up costs and continued investments in artificial intelligence capabilities. "Wage hikes, deal ramp-up costs and AI investments are likely to keep margin expansion selective," it said.