Navneet Kaur on title win: composure, clarity, and a season rebuilt

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 11 (ANI): After leading SG Pipers to the Women's Hockey India League 2025-26 title, Player of the Tournament and team captain Navneet Kaur reflected on the team's composure in the shootout, their resilience in the Final, and a season-long turnaround from finishing last in the previous edition to champions this year, as per a release.

In the Final, SG Pipers defeated Shrachi Bengal Tigers 3-2 in the shootout after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

SG Pipers had twice fallen short against Shrachi Bengal Tigers via shootouts this season, but Navneet said the team focused only on their plan when it mattered most.

"We had already decided how we would approach it. Though we had lost the shootout to them before, we made it a point not to keep it in mind. Bansari Solanki had also prepared very well, so she had an idea of how their players would attack," she said, as quoted from a release.

On their late comeback, Navneet said belief within the group never wavered.

"We got a lot of chances and created several opportunities in the first half. We did not want to give up till the last minute. We had already scored late goals like this during the season. The team believed that if we kept putting in effort and working hard till the last minute, we would get the goal. We had faith and trust in each other and believed that we would definitely score," she added.

Reflecting on the season, Navneet said consistency and clarity were key, "Throughout the tournament, we did what we had decided from the first day. From the camp and the auction itself, we were clear about how we wanted this team to be and how we wanted to work."

The 29-year-old, who finished as SG Pipers' highest scorer with four goals, added,

"Last year, we felt bad about finishing last. But as soon as that season ended, we started planning for the next year. We wanted a better team, more options and the right changes. I think that planning showed in the way we performed this season."

For her performances, Navneet Kaur was crowned the Player of the Tournament and was awarded Rs 20 lakh.