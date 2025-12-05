"We will step in & appoint VCs if you don't": SC to Kerala Government & Governor

Written by Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty for The New Indian Express

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday, in its order, indicated that it would intervene in resolving the ongoing impasse over the selection of vice chancellors for two technical universities in Kerala if CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor-cum-chancellor do not reach a consensus.

The universities in trouble are APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University and the University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology.

Amidst the ongoing tussle between the Kerala government and the state Governor, Arlekar, the latter had on September 2 this year moved the Supreme Court seeking the exclusion of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan from the selection process of Vice Chancellors for these two Universities.

During the course of the hearing on Friday, a two-judge Bench of the apex court, headed by Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice KV Viswanathan, asked whether progress could be made by Tuesday (December 9), after noting that the Court-appointed committee had originally recommended four names each.

Justice Pardiwala clearly said that "If you (State government and Governor) work it out, then it is fine, and if not, we will step in and appoint."

As the Attorney General (AG) R Venkataramani, top law officer appearing for the Governor, submitted to the court about the Chief Minister’s position, Justice Pardiwala pointed out the need for consensus, adding that the “most meritorious” candidates must be appointed.

The Bench eventually, after asking both parties to settle, posted the matter for further hearing on Thursday (December 11), and added that the matter would be taken up at the top of the board as a priority one.

The Governor in the petition filed in the top court said neither of the universities envisioned any role for the chief minister in the selection process of Vice-Chancellors.