We will not meddle with temple, school properties: K'taka Waqf Minister

Bengaluru: Minister for Waqf and Housing B.Z. Zameer Ahmad Khan stated that the Waqf Board will not meddle with any properties attached to temples or schools.

He made the statement in the Legislative Assembly on Monday while answering a question by senior Congress MLA M.Y. Patil.

Minister Zameer said, “I have clearly stated that we will not meddle with any properties belonging to temples. We will also not touch the properties of schools or educational institutions.”

“We are only focussed on private parties encroaching upon Waqf properties. In most cases, the encroachers are Muslims,” he said.