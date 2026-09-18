'We will come there one day': Supreme Court warns NTA of surprise visit over exam reforms

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS): The Supreme Court on Friday said it may visit the National Testing Agency (NTA) office to assess on the ground whether the examination conducting system is functioning effectively, while stressing that recommendations for institutional reforms must be implemented and not remain confined to reports.
A Bench of Justices P.S. Narasimha and Alok Aradhe stressed the need for complete institutionalisation of the NTA and directed the Joint Secretary coordinating with the High-Powered Task Force to file an affidavit detailing the progress made in implementing the proposed reforms.
During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, informed the top court that a new High-Powered Task Force headed by Nandan Nilekani had extensively consulted the High-Level Committee of Experts (HLCE) headed by former ISRO Chairman K. Radhakrishnan. SG Mehta sought time until the end of September to file an affidavit setting out the Task Force's report.
Stressing the importance of implementing the recommendations, the Justice Narasimha-led Bench observed: “Progression of the recommendations and its implementation is the most important.” When the apex court asked whether the NTA now had a dedicated place to carry out its functions, the Solicitor General informed that the examination conducting body had a separate permanent office at Minto Road.
In response, Justice Narasimha orally observed: “We will come there one day. Me and my brother to see if the system is working or not, the manpower, etc.”
The Supreme Court also directed the NTA to upload the affidavit detailing the progress of reforms on its official website so that students and other stakeholders could examine the steps being taken. It further directed the Joint Secretary to the High-Powered Task Force to file an affidavit indicating the progress within two weeks.
The matter has been listed for further hearing on October 9.
The proceedings form part of petitions seeking structural reforms in the conduct of the NEET-UG examination and improvements in the functioning of the NTA following the alleged 2026 paper leak controversy.
Earlier, the Supreme Court had said it would “very closely monitor” the Centre's roadmap for institutional reforms in the NTA and measures to prevent future paper leaks. The apex court had sought a comprehensive affidavit addressing examination security protocols, cybersecurity safeguards and the feasibility of shifting NEET to a computer-based testing (CBT) mode.
It had also stressed that examination bodies could not continue to function through ad hoc arrangements, observing that "ad hocism has troubled us for years", while seeking a comprehensive roadmap for strengthening the NTA's organisational and human-resource capacity.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.