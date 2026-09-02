‘We were dominant in both matches’: Alexandersson sees positives despite India U17’s goalless draws

“We created many good half-chances and a few really clear-cut chances in both matches, enough to normally be able to win them,” he added. “Defensively we look very solid, and we didn’t concede any big chances on goal. But we still have a few things to work on over the final month before the qualifying matches, like the timing of our runs into the box when delivering crosses or cutbacks. We also need to practice being a little more composed in front of the goal when an opponent is trying to block the shot.”