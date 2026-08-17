We want teachers, not just assemblies: Lucknow School students protest ahead of Board exams



The students alleged that continuous assemblies and other activities further reduce the time available for classroom teaching. They said that in the absence of adequate teachers, the situation is making it increasingly difficult for them to keep pace with their academic curriculum.

The students recalled that similar teacher shortages were brought to the administration's attention during the 2023-24 academic session, proving that the problem has persisted unchecked for years.

The protesters clarified that while they do not oppose co-curricular activities, academic teaching must take priority for students preparing for crucial national and state board exams.