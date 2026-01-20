Tariffs push Poland to seek new partners, India signals openness

New Delhi: Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Radoslaw Sikorski, outlining the importance of his visit to India, said Poland has faced "increased tariffs" and is seeking new trade partners, emphasising the need to create a free trade environment.



Speaking to the reporters in Delhi, Radoslaw Sikorski said that "India has shown willingness" to engage with Poland.



"When faced with increased tariffs from some regions of the world, we seek new trade partners, and India has shown a willingness to engage. We need to demonstrate to the world that there are regions in the world that still believe in free trade," he said.