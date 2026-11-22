AI tools became commonplace in classrooms, creative industries, workplaces and everyday communication, sparking concerns about how much people should rely on them. However, the hyperproliferation of AI generated content, popularly and disparagingly termed 'AI slop', its subsequent content homogenisation, and the overuse of these tools has led to renewed appreciation for human-created work.
As people reconsider what sets them apart from machines and which qualities they want to preserve, Cambridge Dictionary's selection of 'human' as the word of the year 2026 reflects this shift. The dictionary said that the word captured growing conversations around human creativity, judgement, empathy and the risks of outsourcing thinking to AI.
Arun Rajamani, MD, Cambridge University Press & Assessment, South Asia, explains more in a conversation with EdexLive.
Why ‘human’, and why now? What made this word stand out as the defining expression of 2026, particularly when compared with other contenders such as ‘agent’, ‘wholesome’ and ‘analogue’?
‘Human’ particularly stands out as the defining word of 2026 since it captures a moment of reflective change in how we understand ourselves, our capabilities and our relationship with technology.
It stands out for three reasons:
1. It captures the zeitgeist of 2026.
As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly embedded in our everyday lives, conversations around technology are being accompanied by a renewed interest in what makes us uniquely human. From the workplace to the classroom, people are questioning the extent to which we should delegate thinking, creativity and decision-making to machines. There is also a growing recognition that progress cannot be measured by technological advancement alone; human connection, empathy, judgement and wellbeing matter just as much.
2. Its meaning is evolving with the times.
Traditionally, the word 'human' has been used to distinguish people from gods, animals and machines. Today, it is increasingly being used to distinguish human capabilities and contributions from those generated by artificial intelligence. The growing use of expressions such as 'human-made' and 'human-authored' reflects this shift. The word is acquiring a new relevance, as society seeks to identify, preserve and celebrate the qualities that remain distinctly human.
3. The choice is grounded in language and usage data.
The selection is not simply a reflection of cultural sentiment or a passing trend. We have been monitoring the word's usage over several months, examining how frequently it appears and how its contexts and associations are evolving. This sustained pattern of usage provides evidence of its growing prominence in public discourse.
Ultimately, 'human' resonates because it reflects a question that is becoming increasingly central to our age: as technology continues to redefine what is possible, what do we need to preserve, nurture and strengthen about being human?
Cambridge Press says that AI is changing how people talk about being human. What shifts in language usage, dictionary searches or public conversations helped Cambridge identify this change?
English language is constantly evolving, reflecting changes in how people communicate, interact and express themselves. Each year, the Cambridge Dictionary captures this evolution through the addition of new words and expressions, as well as changing meanings of existing vocabulary.
The new words added in 2026 offer an opportunity to look beyond vocabulary and explore how the way people use English continues to change. At Cambridge, this evolution is reflected not only in how the language is documented, but also in how English learning continues to develop. As vocabulary, expressions, grammar and communication conventions evolve, learners need more than knowledge of words and rules. They need the ability to understand context, interpret meaning, express ideas and communicate effectively across different settings.
How do you see the choice of ‘human’ resonating with people in India and South Asia, where conversations around AI, employment, education and creativity are also evolving?
Irrespective of of the geography, the choice reflects a concern that is at the heart of this conversation, and that is about how to embrace change without losing our ability to think for ourselves, care for others and value our differences?
In education, beyond the usual judgement, thinking, analysis etc; it means remembering the learner who needs encouragement, the teacher who recognises their potential, and the relationships that give someone the confidence to ask questions.
UNESCO’s work on technology in education makes this distinction clearly - technology should support, rather than replace the human connection on which learning depends.
South Asia is an aspirational region, with a young population, and its skill sets growing fast. The world already draws on its talent, and this is where the real opportunity lies. I believe a region with this much talent will stand out for how well its people think and relate to one another. That is where being human matters most.
For me, then, ‘human’ is not about rejecting technology. It is about being clear about its purpose: helping people learn, make their own choices and build better lives, while respecting who they are.
The release highlights concerns about outsourcing human thinking to AI, including among mathematicians and teachers. What does this mean for language learning and education? How can educators ensure that students continue to develop independent thinking, creativity and communication skills?
There is a real risk here, and I would rather name it. Teachers and parents tell us, anecdotally, that students' language skills are thinning out, and writing more so. With growing dependence on AI, a learner skips the stage where they hunt for the right answers, get it wrong and try again. That struggle is how writing improves. We do not yet have the research to say how far this goes, so I would be careful about calling it a crisis. But the pattern is common enough that educators should plan for it now.
However, keeping AI out of the classroom is neither realistic nor useful. A better habit is to ask students to write first, in their own words, and bring AI in afterwards to compare and challenge what they produced. Give more room to speaking and discussion, which are harder to outsource. Independent thinking grows when learners have to make something of their own before they see a polished answer.
Do you expect new distinctions between human-created and AI-generated work to become more firmly established in everyday English?
Yes, I do. Terms like 'human-made' and 'human-authored' are already in use, and I expect them to settle into everyday English, much as 'handmade' and 'organic' did once machines and mass production became the norm.
There is a creativity and innovation risk if we let AI supply our first ideas. We know by know that these tools learn from what already exists, hence, work produced with heavy dependency on them tends to look alike. Real innovation comes from half-formed ideas that need to be worked upon, and people willing to make mistakes and try all over again. AI itself was developed through millions of experiments, algorithms, and models across decades. Had it not learning from mistakes, gtreat innovations would bever have happened. This is why we need to be more human: more curious, more willing to try something with no guarantee it will work.
Could the growing use of AI tools eventually change how people learn, use and understand English? What should language educators and assessment bodies be preparing for?
English has always absorbed new technology, whether it be the telegram or the text message, and AI will leave its mark too. New words will arrive, and some styles of writing may become more uniform. That part is manageable.
What worries me more is how AI gets used. Language educators and assessment bodies should prepare for the responsible and right use of AI. Learners need to know when AI is the right tool and when it is not. And that has to be taught deliberately. For assessment, it means being clear about what we are measuring, designing tasks that show the learner's own understanding, and treating sensible use of AI as a skill worth assessing in its own right.
The Cambridge Dictionary has also added terms such as ‘aura farming’ and ‘looksmaxxing’ this year. How does Cambridge distinguish between short-lived internet trends and expressions that represent lasting changes in the English language?
A word that keeps turning up over many months, in different kinds of writing and with a steady meaning, is more likely to last than one tied to a single moment or trend. The Cambridge Dictionary editors look at how often a word is used, how widely it spreads across sources and whether people are still using it long after the first burst of attention. Some slangs stay, many are forgotten or fade away. Adding a word to the dictionary records that people are using it today. So, we cannot forecast that they will be using it in a decade from now.
Looking ahead, what distinctly human skills do you believe will become more important as AI becomes increasingly integrated into education, workplaces and everyday communication?
Judgement, reasoning and responsibility – in that order. As said earlier, a learner still has to ask what evidence supports a response, what it assumes and what is missing, and then decide whether to accept it, reject it or revise it. AI cannot take responsibility for that decision. So, humans should.
This also guards against learning loss. If answers arrive without understanding, the learning never really happens. In classrooms, that means paying attention to how a learner reached an answer and not only whether it was right. Other skills will matter too, such as empathy and the ability to work with people who see things differently. But I would put judgement and reasoning at the top, because everything else depends on them.