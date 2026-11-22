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‘Human’ particularly stands out as the defining word of 2026 since it captures a moment of reflective change in how we understand ourselves, our capabilities and our relationship with technology.

It stands out for three reasons:

1. It captures the zeitgeist of 2026.

As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly embedded in our everyday lives, conversations around technology are being accompanied by a renewed interest in what makes us uniquely human. From the workplace to the classroom, people are questioning the extent to which we should delegate thinking, creativity and decision-making to machines. There is also a growing recognition that progress cannot be measured by technological advancement alone; human connection, empathy, judgement and wellbeing matter just as much.

2. Its meaning is evolving with the times.

Traditionally, the word 'human' has been used to distinguish people from gods, animals and machines. Today, it is increasingly being used to distinguish human capabilities and contributions from those generated by artificial intelligence. The growing use of expressions such as 'human-made' and 'human-authored' reflects this shift. The word is acquiring a new relevance, as society seeks to identify, preserve and celebrate the qualities that remain distinctly human.

3. The choice is grounded in language and usage data.

The selection is not simply a reflection of cultural sentiment or a passing trend. We have been monitoring the word's usage over several months, examining how frequently it appears and how its contexts and associations are evolving. This sustained pattern of usage provides evidence of its growing prominence in public discourse.

Ultimately, 'human' resonates because it reflects a question that is becoming increasingly central to our age: as technology continues to redefine what is possible, what do we need to preserve, nurture and strengthen about being human?