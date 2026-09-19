Raichur students study outdoors as Karnataka school runs short of classrooms

Bengaluru: An acute classroom shortage at the Government High School and Primary School in Askihal village, Raichur district, has forced students to study outdoors, with mainly the primary section facing the brunt of the crisis.



The school runs in a double-shift system; upper primary classes run from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM, followed by over 180 primary students from 12:30 PM to 4:30 PM. Consequently, many children are forced to sit on the school premises to study in every weather condition, a student told ANI.



Highlighting the gravity of the situation on the ground, Mohsin Khan, speaking to ANI, said, “I am Mohsin Khan, South Zone Coordinator. We have come here to visit the school. Today, our Karnataka team visited a school in Askihal village in Raichur. Coming here, we saw that 18 months have passed since the school building was demolished, but reconstruction work has not even started yet.”

