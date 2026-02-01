'We have to evolve': Economic Survey promises a brand-new beginning for India

Guns are ready to fire everywhere and anxiety is seeping into the very bones of governments globally. Yet, the latest Economic Survey—with a peculiar synthesis of chaos and optimism—yearns for bigger and brighter things for Asia's third-largest economy.

And the Survey's big ta-da reveal is not just FY27's real GDP growth estimate of 6.8%-7.2%, but the upward revision in India's potential growth to 7% per annum from 6.5%. If manufacturing and export competitiveness improve and the government continues on the reforms path, potential growth may even touch 7.5%-8% per annum.