Waiel Awwad highlights 5,000 years of India–Arab business and trade links

New Delhi: Foreign affairs expert Waiel Awwad on Saturday highlighted the depth of historical ties between India and the Arab world, underscoring the significance of the ongoing India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Setting the context of long-standing engagement, Awwad, speaking in New Delhi, noted the geographical spread of Arab nations and their shared interests with India, saying, "There are 11 Arab countries in the North African side, and 11 Arab countries in West Asia and also in the Gulf region. Though we share lots of common interests with India, as in India, we always feel that bilateral relations do not stand just at the contemporary level. Actually, we talk of five millennia. We have 5,000 years of business trade, economy, and knowledge exchange between the two civilisations of Indian and the Arab world."



Linking this historical foundation to present diplomatic efforts, he emphasised the importance of the current engagement, adding, "This is a very important visit and a very important summit for India and the Arab world that is taking place, which also gives you an indication of how important the Indian government also feels that it is too close to the Arab world."



Reflecting on developments in recent years, Awwad pointed to the strengthening of ties since 2014, stating, "That said, since 2014, the Prime Minister has elevated relations between India and the Arab world to such an extent that he has been awarded the highest honour in every Arab country he has visited."