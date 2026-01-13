We fulfilled historic duty by proving Tamil’s antiquity: CM Stalin

Addressing non-resident Tamils from around 70 countries who had gathered in Chennai for Tamil Diaspora Day 2026 celebrations, Stalin recalled that when the ancient glory of the Tamils was spoken about based on Tamil literature, some dismissed it as romanticism, while others branded it as racialism, arguing that literature could not be treated as history.

However, the CM asserted that such claims have now been decisively disproved.

Citing findings from archaeological excavations, the CM said the Keezhadi excavations have conclusively established that Tamil civilisation dates back more than 4,000 years.

“Evidence of paddy cultivation has been found at Keezhadi. It has been established that Tamils were educated even in those ancient times. Analysis of soil samples collected from the Sivakalai habitation site shows that potable water once flowed through brick-lined drainage systems there. Artefacts found at Mayiladumparai in Krishnagiri indicate that iron was used in Tamil Nadu as early as 4,200 years ago,” he added.